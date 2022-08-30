Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 15-21
Notable incidents:
One case of online fraud was reported.
One theft was reported.
Hood River Police, Aug. 14-20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (seven), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), minor in possession of alcohol (two), offensive littering (two), providing liquor to a minor (one), reckless driving (one), trespass (one), and warrant (three).
Notable Incidents:
Eleven theft reports. Incidents included shoplifting (two incidents), surfboard, car prowls (two incidents), backpack (two incidents), ski gear from a truck bed, employee theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card, in addition to a lost and possibly stolen Smith and Wesson firearm.
Nine motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Second and State. The driver at fault was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without proof of insurance.
Seven DUII arrests. In one incident, a male driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The female passenger was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), offensive littering, and a failure to appear warrant.
Officers were dispatched to Horizon Christian School to conduct a welfare check on two intoxicated females. It was confirmed the females were underage and they were both issued citations for minor in possession of alcohol. In addition, a transient female was arrested on charges of providing liquor to a minor.
Officers responded to an alarm at Szeremi’s 76. Upon arrival, officers observed an open side door with a broken window. The business was entered, and the retail area of cigarettes had been rummage through with many appearing to be missing. The business owner arrived, and security footage was observed of a male entering the building. The male filled a black garbage bag with cigarettes and exited the building to an awaiting driver in a four door silver sedan. There are no suspects at this time.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 19-26
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), burglary (one), domestic violence (one), misuse of 911 (one), sex abuse (one), strangulation (one), theft (two), trespass (two), and warrant (eight).
Notable incidents:
Seven crashes, one possible injury. In one incident, a dump truck was turning at the stop sign on Ninth and Cherry Heights, when a vehicle behind it struck the back and punctured a tire. Another incident involved two vehicles on Columbia View Drive, resulting in substantial undercarriage damage, a flat rear tire and a vehicle 20 yards up an embankment; how it got there was not mentioned. In a third incident, a vehicle drove through a fence at Fred Meyer and was noted as located in the garden center; the driver was limping and the passenger “all banged up.” In another case, a vehicle went “over the curb through the window” at a building on Mt. Hood Street.
Four hit and runs, one in the lane turning in to Fred Meyer, two involving parked vehicles and one involving a post with three mailboxes, which was struck by an unknown vehicle.
An overdose, possibly of blue fentanyl pills, was reported on Emerson Street. Narcan was administered and the patient hospitalized.
Three burglaries were reported. Items included $300 dollars, a jar of quarters, and a leather jacket.
One vehicle was reported stolen in The Dalles and later recovered in Gresham.
Seven thefts were reported. Incidents included a bicycle, attempted theft of cat food, fraudulent use of credit card totaling $400, shoplifting of three Kitchenaid attachments worth $659.97, motor cycle helmet, steel chainsaw and blower, and store items.
Two calls were received regarding eggs, water balloons and rocks being thrown; some river rocks struck a windshield and knocked the cover off a fog light. In another incident of criminal mischief, tires were slashed.
Four incidents of vandalism. A car was broken into and the back window broken; two car tires were slashed; and garbage was dumped.
A male was arrested for misuse of 911 after making multiple aggressive calls to dispatch demanding the arrest of his former manager.
A male was arrested on a nationwide warrant for escape and assault II with deadly weapon.
Eleven animal calls were recorded. A dead, notably smelly deer was reported decomposing in a trailer park; the complainant was advised to call public works, but deceased wildlife is typically only picked up if it presents a hazard.
Three dog bites were reported.
Officers were unable to locate a person dressed as a clown walking on Myrtle Street.
One report of firearms denial was taken.
Three bottles of laxative medication were found atop a garbage dumpster and disposed of by officers.
An entirely naked male was located by officers and requested to put on pants, in order to prevent further calls to 911; the male complied.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 19-26
The following crime were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal trespass (one), DUII (two), and menacing (one).
Notable incidents:
Four crashes, one minor injury. In one incident, a semi-truck crashed into an ice cream shop at 8:55 p.m., with the driver sustaining cuts on the arm. No one else was injured. A Hazmatt team arrived, accessed the building, and waited to access again during daylight hours.
Four thefts. Incidents included approximately $1,000 worth of household belongings, cooler of food, fuel (two incidents), poles to a pop-up, tools, and vehicle registration.
A house burned on Elrod Avenue on Aug. 25. At least the upper story was destroyed. No adjacent houses were threatened.
A possible fentanyl overdose was reported, with the subject not breathing.
A clown in full costume, carrying a machete, was reported pursuing two people into their vehicle and away from Cherry Heights Viewpoint on Aug. 19. The clown, a tall individual with a build like a man in full head-to-toe clown costume and white-painted face, ran alongside their vehicle, pounding on the windows and attempting to open a door, then chased the vehicle a short distance down the roadway. The vehicle sustained scratches. The reporting party believed they saw the clown hiding “near one of the girl’s houses” afterward.
An assault occurred at Wasco County Fairgrounds. The suspect fled, then was located and arrested. They turned out to be wanted in Washington, with multiple cautions for drugs and violence.
One person was arrested for menacing after pointing a black handgun at their neighbor across the street.
Six animal calls: In one incident, a complaint was received from Twin Lakes Trail parking lot regarding two people with six dogs, four goats and a horse. One of them was reported pulling a knife, for unspecified reasons, but the situation did not escalate. In other incidents, a loose horse was caught on Aug. 24, with no one claiming ownership, and a calf was reported in the road.
Two incidents of vandalism. In one incident, someone drilled a hole in a vehicle’s gas tank on 13th Street.
Officers were unable to locate a man waving a handgun out the window of a black Kia sedan on I-84, reported by OSP.
A mail carrier delivering to Highway 216 reported four mailboxes already open when they came to deliver the mail, with previously delivered mail found several miles away. More mail previously delivered to a house on Highway 216 turned up at Rock Creek. Notifications were mailed to residents.
A Federal Aviation Administration supervisor reported a blue laser light being shone into the cockpit of an aircraft flying two to four miles east of The Dalles.
One person in the water near a sunken boat was reported from Clear Lake Campground, with other boats attempting rescue. The individual was wearing a life jacket, and was out of the water before officers could reach the scene.
A disturbing scream in the woods was reported near Fifteenmile Campground. Deputies responded and were unable to find the screamer. The next day, two campers encountered someone they believed to be the screamer, called the police and left the area.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 19-26
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), DUII (three), harassment (one), attempted strangulation (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
Four crashes were reported, two injuries. In one incident, a vehicle rolled on I-84; the injured driver was hospitalized and given a DUII citation. In another incident, a 2008 Kia northbound on highway 97, going around a sweeping corner, left the road and struck a rock wall and highway signs. In another incident, a two-vehicle crash occurred on SR 281 near Experiment Station Drive, when a Ford Explorer struck a Toyota Tacoma which was stopped for traffic. The driver and front passenger of the Toyota Tacoma were both hospitalized. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was cited for no operator’s license, and the driver of the Ford Explorer was cited for following too close.
One hit and run. A red Chevrolet was found crashed into a fence on US-97, having failed to stop for a stop sign, according to the skid marks.
A Chevy Cavalier was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign; the driver had no form of identification and provided a false name, receiving two citations.
A driver on I-84 was cited for failing to drive within a single lane and switched license plates.
A semi trailer on fire was reported from a Biggs Junction gas station. Several patrons used gas pump fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading; the semi itself was able to disengage without damage. The fire department finished extinguishing the flames.
Three DUII arrests. One subject provided a BAC of .20%, another .14%.
A driver was cited for unlawful use of lights after an officer encountered them on Benson Road with an illuminated light bar mounted atop their vehicle. The officer noticed a handgun on the dash and a rifle case in the back seat; the driver denied shooting the rifle, but the officer later observed about 40 spent cartridges from both guns in the middle of the road, although no property damage was found.
A male at a Wasco County campground attempted to strangle a female in a neighboring camp. Another male, believing he needed to protect the female, used a nearby hatchet to hit the attacker several times, inflicting several open slashes and breaking his left humerus completely through. The injured male was hospitalized and given citations for disorderly conduct II, attempted strangulation and harassment.
One warrant arrest. An officer stopped a vehicle after noting that neither driver nor passenger wore seat belts, only to discover the driver was wanted for failure to appear on a felon in possession of a weapon charge.
OSP assisted Hood River County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit which ended in a crash and foot pursuit with only minor injuries. An OSP trooper aided a lone Hood River deputy in pursuit of a maroon red Subaru hatchback, a theft suspect from Walmart in Hood River. The Subaru eluded east at speeds of 102 mph. City of The Dalles Police then successfully deployed a tire deflation device before the pursuing vehicle struck an uninvolved citizen’s pick-up truck. The trooper then pinned the suspect vehicle to the curb, and the driver and sole occupant exited on foot and fled into Columbia Gorge Toyota property, pursued on foot by Hood River, Wasco County, The Dalles, and OSP officers. The suspect was soon apprehended, checked by medics, and taken into custody. City of The Dalles Police Officers responded to conduct a crash investigation.
