NORCOR
April 9-15
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 13 — Lawrence Gerald Polk, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
April 14 — Raymond Allen Baker, felony strangulation and felony domestic assault IV.
April 15 — Marx Nunez, assault IV.
April 15 — Samuel Carrillo, strangulation, assault IV and four probation violations.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 9 — Justin Anthony Woodline, unlawful possession of heroin II and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 15 — Michael Alan Medina, unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 15 — Dustin Trevor Mackie, drug court sanction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 10 — Wesley Lee Martens, criminal trespass I and theft III.
April 12 — Lonnie Lee Wright, Felony A attempt to commit a crime, criminal mischief I and unlawful use of a weapon.
April 14 — Justin Garrett Littlejohn, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct II; released.
April 15 — Joseph Rufugio Gomez, criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 9 — Marilyn Ray Vincenzo, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 9 — Christopher James Cuff, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 9 — Vincente Muro Munoz, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 10 — Tyler James Ramey, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
April 10 — Carl David Burns, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts identity theft, mail theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
April 13 — Martin Tostado Campos, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 14 — Sergio Gonzalez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
April 14 — Jessica Dee Selle, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 14 — Carissa Irene Burleson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespass I, two counts criminal trespass II and telephonic harassment; released.
April 15 — Mark Grant Thelen, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 15 — Homer Kenneth Horner, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 15 — Sidney Morris Friedman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 15 — Gary Wayne Ramsey, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 14 — Teareni Myre Pine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
April 14 — Neftaly Gamaliel Munoz Osorio, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 11 — Javier Ruiz Soto, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order); bail posted.
April 12 — Christopher Alderman Temple, failure to appear I and II; released.
April 12 — Jacob Nate Anderson, post-prison supervision sanction.
April 12 — Ronnie Wayne Widner, fugitive from another state.
April 13 — Clinton Ray Tohet, two counts failure to appear (bench warrant), misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor agency hold.
April 14 — Justin David Burrone, assault IV, post-prison supervision sanction, interfering with making a police report and strangulation.
April 14 — Peter Lamont Lovincey, two counts failure to appear.
April 14 — Immanuel Clark — Failure to appear I and two counts failure to appear II.
April 14 — Tiffany Marie Blouin, three counts probation violation and burglary I.
April 14 — Michelle RaeAnn Chavez, probation violation.
April 14 — Evan Harold Rizzi, two counts failure to appear I and nine counts failure to appear II.
April 15 — Lacey Renee Hightower, probation violation.
April 15 — Michael Jay Mitchell, parole violation.
April 15 — Michael Andrew Barresse, probation violation.
April 15 — Matthew John Paul Lowe, violation of a release agreement.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 9 — Denise Fay Leslie, theft II.
April 9 — Denise Fay Leslie, theft II; released.
April 12 — Korbin Ray Clemmons, mail theft, post-prison supervision sanction and theft III.
Other:
April 14 — Annette Polk, child neglect II and criminal mistreatment II.
April 14 — Lucille M. Polk, child neglect II and criminal mistreatment II.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
March 29 to April 11
Agency assists:
April 1 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS with a juvenile who fell.
April 1 — Bingen — Agency assist; officers responded to out-of-control fire.
April 4 — White Salmon — Agency assist; officers provided the hospital with stand-by while transferring patient.
April 6 — Klickitat County — Officers responded to fire in the county.
April 9 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office on a domestic.
April 10 — White Salmon — Officers responded to motor vehicle crash in the county.
April 11 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a search warrant.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 7 — White Salmon — Wildlife reported to Fish and Wildlife.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 1 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported.
April 8 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 2 — Bingen — Drugs seized for disposal.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 6 — Bingen — Suspicious person contacted.
April 10 — Bingen — Suspicious person contacted.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 30 — White Salmon — Driver cited and released for a traffic offense.
March 31 — White Salmon — Abandoned vehicle tagged for removal.
April 2 — Bingen — Owner of an illegally parked vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was moved.
April 2 — White Salmon — Owner of a suspicious vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was moved.
April 5 — Bingen — Officers assisted a citizen with fueling a vehicle (traffic hazard).
April 7 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
April 7 — Bingen — Officers assisted with unlocking a vehicle for an owner.
April 8 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with unlocking a vehicle for an owner.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 5 — Bingen — Officers attempt to serve a protection order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 29 — White Salmon — Theft reported; ongoing investigation.
Other:
March 30 — Bingen — Subject contacted for a welfare check.
April 7 — White Salmon — Juvenile contacted for a welfare check.
Hood River Police
April 4-10
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 5 — Hood River — Vandalism to a vehicle window reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 4 — Hood River — Odell resident cited and released for driving while intoxicated.
April 4 — Hood River — Hawaii resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 6 — Hood River — St. George, Utah, resident lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful concealment of a firearm.
April 10 — Cascade Avenue — Non-resident male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering of another person.
April 10 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Spokane resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of identity theft, mail theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 4 — Hood River Interstate Bridge — Hit and run reported. A vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the mirror of another vehicle but did not stop to exchange information.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 4 — E. Marina Drive — North Bend resident arrested, cited and released on a statewide felony warrant issued out of Linn County Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 5 — Hood River — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered.
April 6 — 12th Street — Theft of items reported.
April 6 — 12th Street — Active shoplifting reported. Officers contacted a male and female. Multiple items were recovered and returned to the business. The female was cited and released for theft II.
April 7 — Hood River — Car prowl reported.
The Dalles Police
April 2-15
Agency assists:
April 3 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Officers assisted with a medical call after an adult male fell from a longboard and was unconscious.
April 8 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Officers assisted with a medial call. A female was reported to be having a seizure.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 7 — Floral Street, 900 block — Dog bite reported to have occurred April 2. A male was taken to the hospital on April 3 as a result.
April 10 — Home Court, 800 block — Dog bite reported. A male was at the hospital for treatment.
April 13 — W. Home Court, 800 block — Dog bite reported to have occurred April 10.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 7 — E. Eighth — Harassment reported.
April 7 — Oakwood Drive — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
April 7 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 7 — Washington Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 8 — E. Second and Union — Harassment reported.
April 8 — E. Third Street — Harassment reported.
April 8 — N. Old Dufur Road — Domestic dispute reported.
April 8 — Pomona Street — Disturbance reported.
April 8 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
April 9 — E. 10th and Clark — Disturbance reported.
April 10 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 12 — Garrison Street — Harassment reported.
April 12 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Domestic dispute reported.
April 14 — W. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
April 14 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 15 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
April 15 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 15 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 12 — The Dalles — Marijuana located in possession of a juvenile; an officer was requested to respond.
April 12 — W. Second, 600 block — Possible distribution of drugs reported.
April 14 — W. Eighth, 300 block — Female cited for possession of a schedule 4 drug.
April 14 — E. 13th, 2100 block — Male cited for violation levels of methamphetamine and heroin.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 9 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 9 — E. 10th, 200 block — Male trespassed.
April 10 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for trespass II.
April 11 — W. Seventh — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 11 — Southshore Lane, 100 block — Four males trespassed from a property.
April 13 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female trespassed from a property.
April 15 — W. Eighth, 500 block — Trespass reported.
April 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for criminal trespass and a warrant out of Clatsop County.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — A vehicle was reported to be on fire. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
April 9 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male cited for driving while suspended.
April 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
April 12 — Court Street and E. Second — Hit and run reported.
April 12 — E. 12th and Kelly — Car vs. pedestrian accident reported.
April 13 — E. Second, 200 block — Male cited for driving while suspended and warned for switching plates on a vehicle.
April 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
April 15 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Male cited for driving while suspended.
April 15 — E. Second Street, 500 block — Female cited for driving without insurance.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 14 — Cherry Heights Road, 800 block — Male cited and released for a Wasco County warrant.
April 14 — Hostetler Street, 600 block — Male cited for a failure to appear (trespass) warrant out of Wasco County.
April 15 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
April 15 — Washington Street, 600 block — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant.
April 15 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male and female arrested regarding disorderly conduct warrants out of Washington.
April 15 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Male cited and released for a Wasco County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 7 — Jordan Street, 900 block — Car prowl reported. A saddle and $50 were stolen.
April 7 — Court Street, 300 block — Theft of laundry reported.
April 7 — W. 10th, 2500 block — Theft of a dog run cyclone fence and gates reported.
April 7 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Theft of guns and diesel from a vehicle reported.
April 7 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of $9,000 in lottery money reported to have occurred March 30.
April 8 — Roberts Street, 1200 block — Theft reported.
April 9 — E. 11th, 600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle and criminal trespass II.
April 9 — W. 13th, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 9 — Jefferson Street, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported; the vehicle was later recovered by the Gresham Police Department. Also recovered were a backpack, iPhone and two Washington license plates.
April 9 — Klindt Drive, 3500 block — Stolen American flag reported. A report was taken for criminal mischief III and theft III.
April 9 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Theft of a cell phone reported.
April 10 — W. Pleasant Court, 700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 10 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for theft III and trespass I.
April 11 — W. Second, 2600 block — Male charged with attempted burglary II and criminal mischief III and trespassed from a property.
April 12 — W. 10th, 500 block — Theft of an antique cookstove reported.
April 12 — Union Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 12 — Court Street, 400 block — Stolen license plate from a vehicle reported.
April 13 — W. Sixth Street, 3500 block — Theft of the lower part of a front license plate reported.
April 13 — E. Second, 2600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 13 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male cited for theft II and trespassed from a property.
April 13 — E. Columbia View Drive, 3300 block — Theft of jewelry reported.
April 14 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 14 — Pentland Street, 1300 block — Car prowl reported.
April 14 — Pentland Street, 1100 block — Silent compressor reported as stolen from the bed of a truck.
Other:
April 2 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow Road — Death reported.
April 2 — E. 11th, 1200 block — Death reported.
April 2 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male placed on a police officer’s hold.
April 3 — The Dalles — Subject reported self-harm. Officers made contact and the subject agreed to go to the hospital with medics (suicidal subject).
April 7 — The Dalles — Suicidal juvenile reported.
April 8 — The Dalles — Attempted suicide reported. The subject was located and taken voluntarily to the hospital. Center for Living was notified.
April 9-15 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 42 mental health and 21 welfare check calls.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 2-15
Agency assists:
April 6 — Tygh Valley — Deputies assisted with a medical call involving a child.
April 8 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop on a male who was cited for violation possession of methamphetamine.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 10 — S. Molly Ann Road, Tygh Valley — Harassment reported.
April 11 — Wamic Market Road — Domestic dispute reported.
April 12 — Garrison Street — Assault reported.
April 13 — Wamic Market Road — Harassment reported.
April 14 — W. Highway 30 — Domestic dispute reported.
April 15 — W. 13th Street — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 11 — W. Canyon Way, 1000 block — Community mailboxes were reported to be damaged, with mail found along the roadway.
April 12 — Highway 197 at Fish Hatchery Road — Vandalism reported.
April 12 — Mountain View Drive, 2200 block — Unwanted subject reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5200 block — Theft/identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 9 — E. Third and Court Street — Traffic crash reported.
April 10 — Highway 197 — A vehicle was reported to be in the ditch. Deputies contacted the driver, who reported running out of gas and coasting off of the road.
April 11 — Dodson Road, 79000 block, Tygh Valley — Vehicle over an embankment reported. The vehicle was towed.
April 15 — W. Adeline Way, 4700 block — Single vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 9 — Highway 197 at milepost 16 — Subject cited and released on a statewide felony warrant.
April 15 — Taylor Lakes — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 5 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Stolen phone reported.
April 6 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Theft of audio video equipment reported.
April 7 — W. Seventh, 3700 block — Theft of $1,800 reported.
April 8 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Stolen vehicle located.
April 8 — Hawley Road, 5300 block — Burglary reported.
April 10 — Back Walters Road, 79000 block, Maupin — Theft reported from a shop.
April 10 — Carroll Road and Digger Road, Mosier — Trespass reported. A stolen vehicle was located and a male was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle but had since posted bail. The vehicle was towed and the owner contacted.
April 12 — Washington Street, 500 block — Theft reported.
April 12 — W. Canyon Way, 100 block — Mail theft reported.
April 12 — W. Oak Street, 1000 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
April 12 — East Road, 45000 block — Burglary reported. Someone attempted to break in and there was damage to rollup doors.
Other:
April 2-15 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three mental health and nine welfare check calls.
April 8 — Brewery Grade Road — Shots fired reported. Deputies located fireworks at the intersection of Ninth and Brewery Grade.
April 13 — N.E. Aikin Street, 100 block, Dufur — Death reported.
Commented