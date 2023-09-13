The Oregon Department of Transportation, in collaboration with a number of local, state and federal organizations, officially opened two miles of trail on the Historic Columbia River Highway on Sept. 9. The ribbon-cutting ceremony stretched from Viento State Park to Mitchell Point — which is still under construction. The Mitchell Point segment is one of three sections pedestrian and bicyclist-exclusive sections.

The Oregon State Parks Department, Western Federal Lands Highway Division and a number of conservation groups joined ODOT at the brand-new Viento State Park Campground to celebrate the ribbon cutting. Approximately 60 residents from around the Gorge came to witness to unveiling and be the first to trek the trail.

ODOT Portland Metro Region Manager Rian Windsheimer emcees the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Viento State Park Campground along the soon-to-be-finished Columbia River Historic Highway. 
AJ Zelada takes a photo of an old-timey car at the visitor's center.
Project representatives officially open the new section trail and welcome hikers and bikers to the pedestrian-friendly campground. 