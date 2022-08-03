Parkdale garden club ice cream social.jpg

The Parkdale Memorial Garden, pictured, will be the site of a community ice cream social hosted by the Parkdale Garden Club on Aug. 14.

 Contributed photo

Members of the Parkdale Garden Club will hold an ice cream social at the Parkdale Memorial Garden, located at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dee Highway in Parkdale, on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

“Members of the community are invited to get acquainted with this upper Hood River Valley treasure,” said a club press release. “The garden recently won the Garden of Distinction Award from the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs. The award was received by Parkdale Garden Club member, Trish Paige at the June 2022 OSFGC convention in North Bend.”

Parkdale garden club ice cream GENERIC mark-cruz-Ov0u44CyGdM-unsplash.jpg