Youth Empowerment Shelter

The Next Door is partnering with Youth Empowerment Shelter to provide transitional living services to youth ages 17-23 beginning July 1. 

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — For more than two decades, The Next Door Inc. (TNDI) has housed the Oregon Trail Transitional Living (OT) program, providing transitional living services to hundreds of houseless youth in the Gorge.

During that time, TNDI has been in close partnership with the Youth Empowerment Shelter (YES), whose mission it is to provide youth in crisis a place of physical and emotional safety while assisting them to build positive relationships and develop their individual potential.