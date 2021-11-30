No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Nov. 23.
In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 that day, down from well over 2,000 around Labor Day.
“We’ve been able to turn back the tsunami of infection,” Allen said.
But the state would not give a firm timeline for lifting other restrictions or when the state might return to something close to “normal.”
“The delta-dominated COVID-19 world is really unpredictable,” Allen said.
Allen said the state was moving more cautiously after it was blindsided by the delta variant last summer.
Gov. Kate Brown and health officials last June announced the COVID-19 crisis was ebbing due to higher vaccination rates.
But the delta variant swept into Oregon and sent infections, hospitalizations and deaths to new record highs.
The delta spike taught officials to refrain from setting metrics that would indicate a defeat of COVID-19 and repeat the false expectations of last summer’s pre-delta decline.
“We don’t have an exact number at OHA that we are keeping secret,” Allen said.
Indoor mask-wearing requirements will stay in place through the end of the year.
Outdoor masks
Allen said a steady drop in new infections over the past month allowed for a lifting of Oregon’s order mandating masks in large public gatherings outdoors. The rule is lifted immediately. School districts and other educational programs can still require outdoor masking if they wish, Allen said.
School “test to stay” program
Department of Education Director Colt Gill announced a new quarantine protocol the state hopes will cut down on time away from school for students who might be exposed to the virus.
The “test to stay” plan will use fast antigen tests already available to about 70% of schools in the state for a new quarantine protocol.
Currently, unvaccinated students have to stay home up to two weeks after close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
Under the new plan, students would be tested soon after the exposure and then again about five to seven days later. As long as they test negative, students can attend school, including extracurricular activities. They are expected to strictly quarantine before and after the school day.
Gill said school districts should work with local health authorities in setting up the protocol.
