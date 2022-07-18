One person was killed in a traffic incident that occurred on State Route 141 near mile post 4 Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Frontier operated by Irina Jasiukonis was headed southbound just after noon on July 17 when it traveled over the center line onto the northbound shoulder. The driver over-corrected, traveled back across the lane and off an embankment.
Jasiukonis, 36, was found deceased at the scene. No other parties were involved in the collision, according to the press release, which cited speed as the cause.
One lane on SR 141 was closed most of the day as crews worked to clear the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.