In response to the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old, One Community Health (OCH) is hosting a series of family-friendly COVID vaccine clinics to help the community stay safe this holiday season.
The events will take place at One Community Health’s clinics in Hood River and The Dalles and will include vaccines for ages 5 years old and up, vaccine boosters for those eligible, as well as free food, hot cocoa, crafts for kids, holiday lights, and more.
“Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is approved for ages 5 and up, we’re here to help you keep the whole family safe this holiday season — kids, parents, and grandparents. These events will allow us to vaccinate at least 500 community members against COVID in a fun-filled atmosphere,” said One Community Health Chief Executive Officer Max Janasik. “In true One Community Health style, these will be vaccine parties — we will have hot cocoa, crafts, food, music, and holiday lights.”
The events will include:
• Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including the 5-11 year-old specific doses
• Free food boxes for the first 100 households who participate at each location
• Ornament-making stations, prizes and holiday treats
• You may even spot Elsa or Olaf
Dates and locations:
• Hood River, 849 Pacific Ave., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 3–8 p.m.
• The Dalles, 1040 Webber St., on Friday, Nov. 19, 3–8 p.m.
Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to sign up at www.onecommunityhealth.org/CovidSafeHoliday.
