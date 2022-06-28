The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
The Hidden Bottle Hunt will comprise six separate, simultaneous hunts, geographically dispersed in parks and trails across Oregon. OBRC will release one clue per bottle per day, leading hunters to the final hiding spots. The lucky winners will get to keep the commemorative bottle and select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program. More than 5,000 nonprofits across Oregon raise funds for their organizations through BottleDrop’s Give program.
July marks the 51st anniversary of the Oregon Bottle Bill, which Gov. Tom McCall signed into law on July 2, 1971. It established the nation’s first beverage container redemption system, and it has helped keep Oregon clean and litter free for over five decades. Oregon’s Bottle Bill is also among the most successful in the nation. In 2021, OBRC’s redemption rate was 83.9%, with Oregonians returning nearly two billion containers for Grade-A domestic recycling.
