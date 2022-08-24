HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District’s August board meeting covered a lot of ground in a little more than an hour’s time.
Held at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center Aug. 18, most of the board’s agenda items fell under the theme of “Back to school.”
Staff will report back to work Aug. 30, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said, with an all-district in-service held Aug. 31. Classes begin on Sept. 6 at most of the district’s sites. (Individual school information can be found online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us.)
Kindergarten (and school) enrollment is still open; visit the website above to register or for more information, or visit your neighborhood school and meet with office staff.
Polkinghorn reviewed CDC (Centers for Disease Control) COVID-19 community risk levels, which are utilized as a tool for monitoring trends in the community. It relies primarily on hospitalization rates within the county and on equitable access to vaccines and tests, as well as people taking the necessary steps to protect each other. As of the meeting date, Hood River was in the “medium” risk category.
“This approach is possible because we have so many effective tools to provide protection. We have a lot of tools now that weren’t available a year or two ago,” he said, noting widespread access to vaccinations, antiviral medications and other treatments, and previous infections.
He also updated the board on the district’s COVID management plan. There are no substantive changes from last year’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners (RSSL) Continuity of Services plan, he said.
“OHA (Oregon Health Authority) and ODE (Oregon Department of Education) are working with local public health departments to align COVID management with the already established Communicable Disease Management Plan that was updated when the pandemic started,” he said.
The district receives regular information from ODE and OHA regarding COVID impacts, trends and operational changes statewide, and continues to meet regularly with the Hood River County Health Department to discuss local impacts, operational changes and challenges. The district also partners with One Community Health to provide access to vaccinations and tests.
Masks are optional this year for staff and students, based on individual preference and risk assessment. “HRCSD will continue to take steps to ensure the school environment is safe and welcoming to every students and staff member and honors their individual decision around COVID-19 safety,” Polkinghorn said. “In the event of high community and/or school COVID-19 cases, the Hood River County Health Department and the school district will consider if any additional mitigations strategies should be implemented, like closing a classroom, school or a return to masks, etc.”
Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, physical distancing when possible, offering masks to students, staff and visitors at all district facilities and providing COVID-19 testing to students and staff will continue.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for five days, but can return to school on day six if symptoms are improving and they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication.
“It’s our expectation that students and teachers are screening themselves prior to arriving at school,” Polkinghorn said. “If you’re sick, get tested right away. A positive test requires five days of exclusion — the day of the test is day 0, and then they can return on day six. If you’re symptomatic but test negative, continue to test yourself and if you continue to test negative, you can return to school or work when your symptoms have subsided.”
Students missing school will be able to keep up with lessons via Google Classroom and email teachers for additional assistance. Those in grades 6-12 are able to take their iPads to and from school; if students do not have reliable internet access at home, the district will provide a hotspot.
There was also a brief update on the construction happening now at Hood River Middle School — namely, that footings for the foundation will soon be poured, and the project is still tracking to finish on schedule.
