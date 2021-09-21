Drive-thru ‘Children’s Fair’ Oct. 2
Hood River County Early Childhood Committee is again organizing a drive-thru Children’s Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. The event is free.
Participants will receive goodie bags and resources from community partners, and enjoy music. Flu and COVID vaccines also available. Call 541-506-6131 for additional details.
Columbia Development League to meet
The 57th Annual Meeting of the Columbia Basin Development League is set for Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Columbia Basin Project stakeholders gather annually to hear about progress from the League on Columbia Basin Project issues. In addition to an update on federal and state legislative action, the keynote will be Lorri Gray, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Columbia-Pacific Northwest regional director. Gray has years of federal service with the bureau and experience in regional water projects. The program will include board election outcomes, overview of recent and upcoming activities and accomplishments by the league. Registration is available at $25. More information about the meeting is available at www.cbdl.org/support/annual-conference. Registration is required to receive link and password.
