Backpack giveaway in HR, TD Aug. 1
On Sunday, Aug. 1, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
This includes stores in Hood River and The Dalles from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1.
TCC in Hood River is at 2149 W Cascade Ave., Suite 104. TCC The Dalles is at 2149 W. Cascade Ave., Suite 100. Families are invited to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a list of participating locations in Oregon, visit locations.tccrocks.com. Each participating store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees and event attendees.
Pandemic relief for timber harvesters, haulers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million in relief funds to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s “Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, and was authorized in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through Oct. 15. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% from Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, when compared to Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
Read the full USDA press release at www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2021/05/20/usda-announces-assistance-coastal-communities-priority-national.
Puncture Vine control advised
City of The Dalles Codes Enforcement is addressing properties with puncture vine, commonly known as goat head, in violation of The Dalles Municipal Code.
City codes enforcement officer advises property owners to not mow or use a weed trimmer to remove puncture vine as it will spread seeds and increase growth of this noxious vegetation.
When removing puncture vine, dig up plants carefully, bag them carefully and dispose of them in the trash. Spraying with chemical control for puncture vine will reduce spreading.
Commented