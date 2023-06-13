CGN ballot
Photo by Obi - @pixel7propix on Unsplash

Washington State’s Primary Election is Aug. 1, followed by a General Election Nov. 7.

In Klickitat County, 59 offices are up for election, with 84 candidates filed. Like Oregon’s recently completed District Election, county voters will decide on leadership cities, schools, fire districts, ports, hospitals, cemeteries and others. Candidate Filing Week was May 15-19.