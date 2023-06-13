Washington State’s Primary Election is Aug. 1, followed by a General Election Nov. 7.
In Klickitat County, 59 offices are up for election, with 84 candidates filed. Like Oregon’s recently completed District Election, county voters will decide on leadership cities, schools, fire districts, ports, hospitals, cemeteries and others. Candidate Filing Week was May 15-19.
Positions with a single filing are automatically advanced to the General Election. A special three-day candidate filing period will be held Aug 2-4, for the 24 offices open for election in which no candidates filed.
Among current fillings, the only contested primary race in west Klickitat County is the Lyle School Board, Position 4, as listed by voter.votewa.gov. Filings have been made by Lyle residents Marc Harvey, Judy Ware and Kathi L. Green.
