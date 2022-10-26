Reflection Point Cottonwood Canyon State Park

The first visitors to Reflection Point chat and reflect on the vast wilderness of Cottonwood Canyon State Park. The 16,000 acre state park is a few miles south of Wasco.

 Noah Noteboom photo

WASCO ­— The Western Rivers Conservancy (WRC) unveiled the new Reflection Point in Cottonwood Canyon State Park Oct. 18. The overlook was dedicated to one of the most important people responsible for the development and protection of state parks, Jon Roush. Since the late-1960s Roush has devoted his life to conserving parks around the Pacific Northwest.

During the late-1960s, Roush was teaching courses at Reed College in the Eastmoreland neighborhood of Portland when he received a fellowship from the University of California, Berkeley. While in southern California he taught just a single freshman course. Roush said he had met some people from The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in San Francisco and decided to volunteer some of his free time.

Jon Roush family

The park was dedicated to Jon Roush, center. Pictured from left to right Sue Doroff, Western Rivers Conservancy president; Joyce Chin, Roush’s wife; Jon Roush, consultant and conservationist; Lisa Sumption, Oregon State Parks director; and Tim Wood, retired Oregon Parks and Recreation director.
Reflection Point benches

The new Reflection Point was dedicated to longtime conservationist Jon Roush for his dedication to saving land and creating parks around the West coast. Benches sit for visitors to reflect on the beauty and allure of Oregon’s rivers and state parks.
Cottonwood Canyon State Park

Cottonwood Canyon State Park is home to an Experience Center, middle, rustic cabins and 34 tent sites along the John Day River.
Reflection Point

From left to right are Sue Doroff, Western Rivers Conservancy president; Jon Roush, consultant and conservationist; and Lisa Sumption, Oregon State Parks director at the Reflection Point dedication.