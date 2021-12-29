WHITE SALMON — General Surgeon Tyler Mittelstaedt, M.D., MPH, will join Skyline Health on Jan. 3, bringing a broad-based surgery and endoscopy practice to Skyline. Prior to joining Skyline, he was in private practice in Portland.
Mittelstaedt received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University. He graduated from Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, where he received his M.D., as well as a master’s degree in public health, with an emphasis in epidemiology and biostatistics.
He completed his master’s thesis in conjunction with the OHSU Department of Family Medicine, focusing on objective metrics of patient-provider continuity in primary care practice. He completed his general surgery internship and residency at OHSU, with particular focus on rural surgery.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity to develop relationships with the communities served by Skyline,” said Mittelstaedt. “I value collaborative relationships with patients, which consider the many factors that contribute to improved health.”
Mittelstaedt is married with two boys. His wife, Stephanie, is an internal medicine physician with The Vancouver Clinic. He enjoys backcountry skiing, mountain biking and camping with his family. He is a lifelong Oregonian and has been recreating in the Gorge for many years. He looks forward to making the Gorge his home and providing care to our communities.
To learn more, call 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth.org.
