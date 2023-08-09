Tara and Brittney Mills

Tara and Brittney Mills are the new executive directors of Thrive Hood River, starting earlier this year. Tara’s grandmother is Kate Mills, one of the founding members of the organization. 

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — Thrive has a pair of new executive directors.

The wife and wife team of Tara and Brittney Mills took on the role of executive directors June 15. And while they are new to the area, they are not new to the organization.