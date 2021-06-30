THE DALLES — Nearly 40 visitors, staff and residents gathered at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles on June 16 to dedicate a “Never Forget Garden” in the outer roundabout in front of the facility.
Through an initiative started in 2018, the Society for the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has spearheaded a nationwide campaign to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, according to a press release. They have asked Americans to plant gardens to show our commitment to recognize, remember and honor our veterans and their families now and for many years to come.
The members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Celilo Chapter provided this garden at the Oregon Veterans Home to express the need to never forget or forsake all those who have served and sacrificed on behalf of America in times of war or armed conflict, said a press release.
Guests at this dedication ceremony included Donna Dial, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Oregon State Regent and Jerry Frazier, Associate Member of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Surrounded by roses and agapanthus, the marker is the central point of the garden. The quote at the end of the marker is from the Declaration of Independence and is tied to America’s sacred duty to never ever forget.
The marker reads: “This garden is a living tribute to all of America’s veterans and their families. In silence and respect, this is a place to remember why millions of Americans have fought and died for our liberty and our freedom. Here we renew our promise to fulfill America’s sacred duty to never forget. Here we renew our mutual pledge to support them with “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Commented