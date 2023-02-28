Neal Creek

Neal Creek Forest Products was established in Hood River in 2017.

THE DALLES — Neal Creek Forest Products, a local provider of firewood, landscaping materials, and snow removal services, is opening a second location in The Dalles on Friday, March 3, 2023, according to a press release. 

Located just outside the heart of downtown The Dalles, the new location will be located at 1800 W 2nd St., The Dalles, Ore.