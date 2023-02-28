THE DALLES — Neal Creek Forest Products, a local provider of firewood, landscaping materials, and snow removal services, is opening a second location in The Dalles on Friday, March 3, 2023, according to a press release.
Located just outside the heart of downtown The Dalles, the new location will be located at 1800 W 2nd St., The Dalles, Ore.
“For more than five years, Neal Creek Forest Products has provided Columbia Gorge residents with premium firewood, mulch, compost, soil, rock, gravel, pavers, snow removal, green recycling, and mill working services. Now the growing forest products company is pleased to expand its offering through a second location just 30 miles east of its original Hood River operation,” said a press release.
“We’re excited about expanding our services to The Dalles,” said Paul Jones, Owner of Neal Creek Forest Products. “Over the years we’ve watched the demand for our products grow and realize patrons are looking to buy local, instead of purchasing from big box stores or national chains.”
Neal Creek Forest Products is locally owned and operated. Jones, who started the company in 2018, has been a resident of Hood River for more than 16 years, where he, his wife, and two boys play an active role in the local community. In addition to being locally owned, Jones has made a commitment to sourcing many of their sustainable forest products from the region, the press release said.
“We understand how important healthy forests are to the preservation of our planet and we’re cognizant of how our business decisions could affect these valuable resources. That is why 80% of the products we provide are upcycled or recycled materials. Much of our mulch comes from the trees the National Forest Service has requested be removed. Our green waste of recycled tree branches, leaves, lawn clippings, and more are brought to Dirt Huggers and then turned into organic compost,” Jones said.
The Dalles location will be smaller than the Neal Creek Forest Products’ Hood River operation, and will provide the same products, with the exception of onsite mill working services. The Hood River location will exclusively serve the needs of those looking for custom cuts, specialty lumber, or custom mill working projects.
With the addition of the new location, Neal Creek Forest Products, and other companies that Jones owns, will employ more than 30 local residents, maintain partnerships with more than 40 regional companies, and continue to support the National Forest Service.
