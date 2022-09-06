This summer, The Next Door’s (TNDI) Youth Services Department hosted a summer camp called Nature’s Greatest Strength (NGS) in collaboration with Juntos Afuera, Oregon State University’s (OSU) Extension Service’s program that encourages youth to learn about and celebrate Latino/a/x culture while providing leadership development skills that inspire youth to explore and be stewards of the natural world.
The camp served Gorge middle school youth with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Staff planned experiences aimed at providing opportunities for youth to experience adventures in their own community. Activities included paddle boarding, kayaking, riding on the Sternwheeler, white water rafting, overnight camping at Silver Falls State Park and much more.
Camp Directors Julio Cobb-Hernandez and Paola Escobedo-Rambo, and counselors Luka, Lani, and Favian ensured that campers felt safe, supported in new experiences, and enjoyed their summer. Ann Harris and Andrea Flores of OSU Extension did a fantastic job providing us with so much new information about our region and about our family history.
“We said good-bye on our last day with a bittersweet feeling,” said Cobb-Hernandez, “but seeing the new friendships our campers have formed, the sense of self-confidence and growth each one has demonstrated, makes saying ‘see you later’ a little bit easier. We look forward to seeing familiar faces as well as new ones in summer 2023!”
NGS is a part of TNDI’s Youth Services Department, which serves youth in Hood River, Wasco, Gillam, Wheeler and Sherman counties. Programs include Gorge Youth Mentoring, Bridges to Health, the Independent Living Program, Family Support and Connections, Youth Connections and Outreach, the Youth Drop In, Youth Transitional Living and Native Supports. For more information or to donate, visit nextdoorinc.org.
