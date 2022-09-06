Nature’s Greatest Strength camp

Gorge middle school students participated in Nature’s Greatest Strength camp this summer, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

 Photo courtesy of The Next Door

This summer, The Next Door’s (TNDI) Youth Services Department hosted a summer camp called Nature’s Greatest Strength (NGS) in collaboration with Juntos Afuera, Oregon State University’s (OSU) Extension Service’s program that encourages youth to learn about and celebrate Latino/a/x culture while providing leadership development skills that inspire youth to explore and be stewards of the natural world.

The camp served Gorge middle school youth with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Staff planned experiences aimed at providing opportunities for youth to experience adventures in their own community. Activities included paddle boarding, kayaking, riding on the Sternwheeler, white water rafting, overnight camping at Silver Falls State Park and much more.