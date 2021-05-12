The Volunteer Association of the Mosier Fire Department donated two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the Mosier community on April 12. One will be located at the Mosier Senior Center and the other at Brenna’s Mosier Market.
AEDs are critical to surviving a heart attack and research has shown that the earlier the defibrillation the better the outcome, said a press release. These devices, valued at $900 each, are also designed to require no training — the voice directions tell anyone at the scene what to do.
“We are thrilled to have this in the center of town,” said Brenna Campbell, owner of the market. “There is a lot of traffic here in the summer and we are starting to see more e-bikes with older riders.”
Kathy Long, meal site coordinator for the senior center, said that the devices brought peace of mind.
“All of our residents are over 55 and most are in their 70s and 80s,” she said.
Mosier Fire Board Member Phil Evans thanked the volunteers and commented on how the organization has grown.
“There are 22 volunteers now and the training has really stepped up in the past few years,” he said.
“A big part of our mission is prevention,” said Captain Tom Oswald. He also encouraged anyone in the community to contact Chief Mike Renault to set up a CPR class.
Both the Mosier Market and the senior center staff said they were inspired to train their staff in CPR.
