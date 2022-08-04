Mile Post 87 fire burns in east The Dalles

The Mile Post 87 Fire is currently burning in east The Dalles, at exit 87 on I-84. 

 Rachel Harrison photo

August 4, 3:30 p.m.

The fire is now considered to be under control. Exit 87 is now reopen, and Columbia Heights have been dropped to a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notice.

