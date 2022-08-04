August 4, 3:30 p.m.
The fire is now considered to be under control. Exit 87 is now reopen, and Columbia Heights have been dropped to a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notice.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
August 4, 3:30 p.m.
The fire is now considered to be under control. Exit 87 is now reopen, and Columbia Heights have been dropped to a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notice.
Power has also been restored by Northern Wasco County PUD.
August 4, 2:30 p.m.
The Milepost 87 fire is currently burning in east The Dalles, at exit 87 on I-84. There is currently no information on the size or containment of the fire, though the 197 bridge has reopened since its initial closure this morning when the fire started.
Firefighters have been on cite since 10:30 a.m. Responding agencies include Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dufur Fire and Hood River Fire, and Wasco Emergency Management is coordinating with the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Miller Road Fire task force, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klickitat and others, according to The Dalles City Clerk Izetta Grossman. There is also currently one type-2 helicopter from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, Grossman said.
According to Grossman, school buses and buses from the LINK are currently staged at The Dalles Marina, in case Flagstone needs to be evacuated. There is also an emergency shelter currently available in Dufur, at the Dufur High School.
The Columbia Rivers Heights subdivision in The Dalles is at a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice, and is the only area currently under an evacuation notice due to the Milepost 87 fire. Some businesses in proximity to the fire have temporarily closed while they wait for the fire to be put out, including Big Jim’s Drive In.
Additionally, power is currently out to 660 customers in the area, as Northern Wasco County PUD have de-energized power at certain locations to “ensure the safety of firefighters and first responders,” according to a post on the NWC PUD Facebook page. There is currently no estimated time of power restoration to the area.
Those wanting updates on the fire are invited to call 541-370-1208. Do not call 911 for updates on the fire, as it can clog up the lines and hinder dispatch for emergencies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.