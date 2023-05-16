Daniela Leon Morado

Chief Nursing Officer Jayme Thompson-Mason (left) and The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays honor Daniela Leon Morado with the award for ambulatory nurse of the year.

 Apana Lackner photo

On May 10, Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) celebrated National Nurses Week with their annual Nurses Awards. This year’s award ceremony took the form of a luncheon, and marked the first time since 2019 that they were able to host the awards publicly, rather than privately within departments due to COVID restrictions.

At the luncheon, Chief Nursing Officer Jayme Thompson-Mason gave out six awards, each representing one of the “Six Cs of Nursing.” The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays then announced the inpatient and ambulatory nurse of the year.

Nurses Awards May 10

