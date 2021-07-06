The Medication Education & Disposal Project (MED-Project) has announced a free, statewide program and public education campaign to help Oregon residents dispose of medicine safely and conveniently. The organization operates more than 200 locations across Oregon where residents can drop off expired or unwanted medicine. MED-Project is supported by the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group, a non-profit trade association of pharmaceutical companies.
Oregonians can visit www.MedTakebackOregon.org or call 1-844-4-TAKE-BACK (1-844-482-5322) toll-free to find a convenient location to drop off their medicine. Residents who prefer to mail back their expired or unwanted medicine can request a pre-paid, mail-back package or locate a mail-back package distribution site, such as a local pharmacy.
“We want to encourage residents to take their medication as prescribed, store it securely, and to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medicine,” said Dr. Victoria Travis, MED-Project’s national program director. “MED-Project’s drop-off box locations and mail-back services make drug disposal easy, convenient and safe.”
MED-Project provides free disposal options statewide to ensure residents have equitable access. These include neighborhood pharmacies, medical facilities, law enforcement offices, and other community-based organizations.
For more information about MED-Project’s medication disposal program and services in Oregon, including accepted types of medication, please contact 1-844-4-TAKE-BACK (1-844-482-5322) toll-free or visit www.MedTakebackOregon.org.
