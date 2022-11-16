WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) based in The Dalles, has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the 2022 Columbia Gorge Economic Development Strategy.

The strategy was developed over seven public sessions in 2021 that involved over 100 key partners across MCEDD’s five-county region, a press release said. The process also included targeted outreach through focus groups to the Native American and Latino/a/Hispanic communities to make sure the final product included outcomes to improve the economic wellbeing of all residents in the Mid-Columbia region. The strategy was approved by the MCEDD Board of Directors in March 2022 and sets a five-year plan of action to achieve a vision outlined through four goal areas: Strong Businesses, Robust Workforce, Resilient Infrastructure, Powerful Collaboration. The Strategy is found online at GorgeEconomy.org. For the in-depth regional process and the Strategy’s focus on resiliency and equitable outcomes especially, NADO made this award.