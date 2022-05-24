Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) hosts their next Pub Talk Thursday, June 9 in Cascade Locks.
The talks are provided with the support of a grant from Oregon Community Foundation and bring together entrepreneurs and business owners to network, share and learn from each other.
Besides networking and appetizers, the events will highlight a small panel of businesses of different types and in different stages of development to share their experiences.
This second Pub Talk event will be held on Thursday, June 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Gorges Beer Co. on (390 Wa Na Pa, Cascade Locks).
MCEDD’s event partners for this talk are the Port of Cascade Locks; Skamania County Economic Development Council and the Small Business Development Center at CGCC.
The event is free and all are welcome.
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties to improve access to economic development loans and grants, and to create a pool of expertise in other service areas.
