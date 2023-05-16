Central Gorge Master Gardeners

Central Gorge Master Gardeners Patricia Haupt and Joanne Willis answer home gardening questions at Tum-A-Lum Lumber.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — OSU Hood River Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who offer science based gardening information and advice for your home gardening questions.

Stop by any one of the Plant Clinics through October at the OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River; on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; or at the following locations on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all in Hood River: