HOOD RIVER — OSU Hood River Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who offer science based gardening information and advice for your home gardening questions.
Stop by any one of the Plant Clinics through October at the OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River; on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; or at the following locations on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all in Hood River:
- Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., on the first Saturday of the month
- Tum-A-Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, on the third Saturday of the month
- Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Questions and samples can also be dropped off Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, or emailed to hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com .
If you prefer to call, you can reach the Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic Office at 541-386-3343 ext 39259.
Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics are a free service offered through your OSU Hood River County Extension Service.
Commented