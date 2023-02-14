One man was transported by Life Flight following a shooting incident in White Salmon on Feb. 7. Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney David Quesnel released a suspect without charges pending further investigation, according to a press release.
Deputies from Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to a domestic violence call involving gunshots being fired on Loganberry Lane in White Salmon. The 911 dispatcher further advised that there was a victim with a gunshot wound, the press release said.
