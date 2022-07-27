With hot temperatures slated this week and into the weekend, it’s a good time to revisit cooling shelter sites co-coordinated by Washington Gorge Action Programs and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council.
When the emergency cooling shelters are open — or when relief from unhealthy air quality is needed — WAGAP and MCCAC will share banner notices at the top of their websites, www.wagap.org/ and www.mccac.com/ with a link to the most recent information, including location and hours of operation.
In Klickitat County, partners include the City of White Salmon, which will provide an emergency cooling shelter at the fire hall, and Father’s House Fellowship in Goldendale. In Skamania County, WAGAP’s emergency cooling shelter is located next to the Hegewald Center in Stevenson.
In Hood River County, MCCAC will operate an emergency cooling shelter from the Hood River Alliance Church as its primary location, with the Hood River Fire Department acting as a backup when the church is unavailable. In Wasco County, MCCAC will operate from St. Vincent de Paul Center.
These emergency cooling shelters will generally be open during the hottest parts of the day from approximately 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teams will work with local emergency management and public health partners during smoke emergencies to provide relief from unhealthy air quality conditions. At times it is not quite hot enough for shelters to be activated, WAGAP and MCCAC will be doing outreach to vulnerable populations. This will include distributing water and other critical supplies as available.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help staff a cooling shelter should contact WAGAP at 509-281-1129 or MCCAC at 541-298-5131 ext. 200 for more information. (See related story, A1.)
•••
Klickitat Canyon Days runs from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 in Klickitat with a full schedule of events planned. Highlights include a free kiddie carnival Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the school and an outdoor family movie at the Klickitat High School parking lot from 7-10:30 p.m. (show will begin at dusk); the firehall breakfast Saturday from 7-10 a.m. (seniors and kids $6, adults $8), community parade at 11 a.m. (begins on Highway 142 at the Klickitat sign south of town) and car show at the Klickitat Community Center; and on Sunday, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the school gym beginning at 11 a.m., and the Ducky Derby at the river access site at the end of First Street beginning around 11:30 a.m.
Visit www.klickitatwa.org/canyondaysevents for a complete schedule.
•••
Gorge Grown Farmers Markets has a mobile market stop in Lyle every Friday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at the Memaloose lot, 34 State St.
Should that one not fit into your schedule, there are plenty of other options, as follows:
Tuesdays: White Salmon (through Sept. 20) at the White Salmon City Park, 4-7 p.m.
Thursdays: Carson (second and fourth Thursdays of the month through Oct. 27) at Backwoods Brewing, 1162 Wind River Highway 4-6 p.m.
Fridays: Bingen (first and third Fridays of the month through Oct. 28) at Daubenspeck Park, 400 W. Steuben, noon to 2 p.m.
Saturdays: Goldendale (through Sept. 24), Chamber lawn, 903 E. Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stevenson (through Oct. 8), on the waterfront, 140 S. Cascade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a complete list of Gorge Grown Farmers Markets (including those on the Oregon side of the Columbia), visit gorgegrown.com/farmmarket.
•••
The next Lyle Community Council meeting will be Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center (unless otherwise announced). Meetings may also be watched online. The council meets on the second Tuesday of the month.
The council’s focus is to promote the interest and welfare of Lyle citizens by promoting community involvement, provide updates on issues affecting the community, organize a collective voice to decision makers and provide a forum for individuals to express concerns and opinions.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LyleCommunityCouncil; to receive updates or share viewpoints, email lylecouncil@gmail.com.
•••
Lyle Lions will only meet once in August — on Aug. 15. More information will be available about the September meeting schedule later this summer.
The monthly pancake breakfast will be held Aug. 6. On the menu: Omelets, ham and eggs cooked to order, and endless pancakes. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
In other club news, Klickitat County Senior Services provided two air filters for the Lyle Lions Activity Center recently, reports Lions Club Secretary Annie Maguire. “These will help to keep us safer as we meet and have community events,” she said. “The special UV-C setting is for airborne pathogens.”
Maguire also reports the center has a new wifi server with better service that will help facilitate combined in-person / Zoom meetings. The building’s landline has been discontinued; the 509-365-2110 number is no longer be in service.
•••
Library Bookmobile schedule for Aug. 10 and 24: Old High Prairie Fire Hall, 9-10 a.m.; Lyle Merc, 10:30-11:15 a.m. (book return available); Murdock Market, 12:15-1 p.m.; and Dallesport Church of Christ, 1:15-2:45 p.m.
