With hot temperatures slated this week and into the weekend, it’s a good time to revisit cooling shelter sites co-coordinated by Washington Gorge Action Programs and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council.

When the emergency cooling shelters are open — or when relief from unhealthy air quality is needed — WAGAP and MCCAC will share banner notices at the top of their websites, www.wagap.org/ and www.mccac.com/ with a link to the most recent information, including location and hours of operation.