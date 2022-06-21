WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District last week approved a partnership with White Salmon Valley School District to provide free transportation to and from the Hood River Pool for the summer swim season.
The park district approved spending up to $10,000 to cover the costs. They also made a request to both the cities of White Salmon and Bingen to share the cost of the program.
White Salmon entered into a cost-sharing arrangement with the park district, agreeing to spend up to $3,200 at last week’s city council meeting, and the Bingen City Council is expected to take a vote this week to also enter into the program.
Park District Commissioner Steven Harris outlined the details of the program that have been confirmed.
Harris said the park district here will offer two pick up locations in White Salmon and Bingen, with service to the Hood River pool up to three times per week and twice a day.
“We’re working on the final details of the bus service program with the school district, which I anticipate will be finalized next week,” Harris said in an email.
The City of White Salmon also recently approved an expenditure to allow for free passes to the Hood River Pool.
The City of White Salmon is providing free access to the Hood River Pool for residents that live within the city limits.
Residents may sign up at city hall at 100 N. Main, by sending an email to utilityclerk@ci.white-salmon.wa.us or by calling 509-493-1133. Do not try to sign up at the Hood River pool.
Residents will need to prove residency within the city limits. Do not send children to sign up for free access. Once you have signed up, information will be sent to the Hood River pool and they will create an account for you noting that you have free access via the city.
Residents will need to check the Hood River Pool website at hoodriverparksandrec.org/pool-schedule for available times. Free access is provided from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Commented