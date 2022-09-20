Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s daycare program, Great ‘N Small, recently turned 40, marking four decades of providing childcare to healthcare professionals in The Dalles.

MCMC Child Development Services Director Valerie Kendrick said GnS was started in 1982, following feedback from employees who felt they couldn’t find reliable childcare and that it affected their ability to work for MCMC. It was also thought to be a good recruitment tool, especially for nurses, as there was a nursing shortage at the time.