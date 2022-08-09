New members are needed to serve on the Klickitat County Senior Advisory Board. The board is made up of county residents who are appointed by county commissioners; members are appointed from each commissioner’s district.

“The purpose of the Advisory Board is to represent the interests of the senior citizens of Klickitat County, and to assure that proper program planning, budgeting, administration and evaluation are carried out for the best interest of the Klickitat County senior citizens,” said a county press release. The board provides advice and guidance in program and policy matters to the director of senior services and/or to the Board of County Commissioners at their request; acts as advocates for all senior citizens of Klickitat County and for the programs which serve them; and provides input and review of the annual budget of Senior Services.