New members are needed to serve on the Klickitat County Senior Advisory Board. The board is made up of county residents who are appointed by county commissioners; members are appointed from each commissioner’s district.
“The purpose of the Advisory Board is to represent the interests of the senior citizens of Klickitat County, and to assure that proper program planning, budgeting, administration and evaluation are carried out for the best interest of the Klickitat County senior citizens,” said a county press release. The board provides advice and guidance in program and policy matters to the director of senior services and/or to the Board of County Commissioners at their request; acts as advocates for all senior citizens of Klickitat County and for the programs which serve them; and provides input and review of the annual budget of Senior Services.
The next meeting will be held at the Dallesport Community Center on Sept. 2. Those interested in submitting their names for membership should contact Sharon Carter, director of Klickitat County Senior Services, at 509-773-3757 or 509-493-3068 or email at sharon@klickitatcounty.org.
Speaking of volunteering, Klickitat County Senior Services Volunteer Coordinator Isaias Garcia attended the July 14 Dallesport/Murdock Community Council meeting. Garcia shared the job descriptions of eight permanent volunteer opportunities that include assisting with light yard or housework, or being a neighbor or visiting friend.
Volunteers are asked to commit to an hour to one and a half hour, usually once or twice a week. There are a few urgent project requests for receivers in critical need for those volunteers willing to join the Work Parties program. Volunteers need to pass a background check and apply with KCSS Volunteer Connections. For more information, contact Garcia at 509-773-3757, 509-493-3068 or isaiasg@klickitatcounty.org.
The Dallesport Community Council has reported that it’s first three-day fundraising yard sale, held last month, raised $5,772. 86 — and another sale is planned Sept. 1-3. Item donations will be accepted beginning Aug. 24; to make donation arrangements, call 360- 701-5466 or 541-571-3485. If you cannot hold items until Aug. 24, email lk6206@yahoo.com. Pickup can be arranged for larger items.
“We would like to thank all of you who donated items, those of you who came and shopped, and those who spread the word far and wide about our sale,” said a press release. “The Dallesport/Murdock community has been so generous and supportive of this fundraiser, and you are all appreciated more than you know. Remember, all funds raised by/for the Dallesport/Murdock Community Council are used to support local efforts to benefit our community!”
The community council also thanks Theresa Cagle, Dallesport Fire Department, Bob and Cathy McBain, Marshall and Traci Waddington, Dallesport Mini-Storage, Kim McCartney, John McLeod, Carol Stace, Erika Thorpe, Dez and Sam Thorpe, Joyce and Rob McGraw, Dan and Ann Slead, Bill and Liz Clark, Lynne Kadlec, Kathy Pierce, Marti Weeks, and Gail Miles for their help in making our sale a huge success.
Need a ride to an appointment? The Mt. Adams Transportation Service provides rides Monday through Friday between The Dalles and Goldendale. Rides are $1; bus passes are also available. In Dallesport, pickup is at the Log Cabin/RV Park. Call 509-773-3060 for information about door-to-door assistance to appointments with the Dial-A-Ride Program.
All buses are mobility-device accessible, and drivers are trained to assist passengers with disabilities.
Aug. 13 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Aug. 15— Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
Aug. 16 — Klickitat County Board of Commissioners Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dallesport Community Center, 136 Sixth Ave. To discuss options for ownership and/or operation of Dallesport Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Aug. 24 — Library Bookmobile: Old High Prairie Fire Hall, 9-10 a.m.; Lyle Merc, 10:30-11:15 a.m. (book return available); Murdock Market, 12:15-1 p.m.; and Dallesport Church of Christ, 1:15-2:45 p.m.
Fridays — Gorge Grown Mobile Market, 4-6 p.m. at the Memaloose lot, 34 State St., Lyle.
… And I’m sorry, kids, but the first day of school for the Lyle School District is Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. (Wednesdays being one hour late start; all other days, classes begin at 8 a.m.).
Buses start arriving a half hour earlier to allow time for students to eat (a free) breakfast. The district also provides basic school supplies, such as pencils, erasers and lined paper. For more information, visit www.lyleschools.org.
