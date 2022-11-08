Hood River was featured in a study of the 170 coziest towns in America, ranked 99th behind three other Oregon towns: Joseph, ranked 23rd, Manzanita, ranked 65th, and Cannon Beach, ranked 89th.
The study, conducted by My Dating Adviser, a website featuring reviews, advice and studies related to dating and relationships, looked for small towns that would be good for a “winter weekend’s escape.” Each of the towns was given a score out of 100, based on three factors: Activities, worth 20 points, food, worth 30 points, and weather, worth 50 points.
