Great Horned Owl

A great horned owl eyes the photographer from an oak branch in rural Wasco County. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s raptor program celebrates International Owl Awareness Day Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. 

THE DALLES— Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum celebrates International Owl Awareness Day (IOAD) Wednesday, Aug. 4 with owl education, games, and pellet dissection clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The celebration also launches a new temporary owl exhibit in the museum’s Ernest A. Kuck wing. In addition to live owl programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be activities, projects and scavenger hunts with owl-themed prizes upon completion.

Raptor educators will lead owl pellet dissection clinics for kids at 9:30 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. Clinics are $5 per child and free for members. Please pre-register at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 to reserve your spot. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Limit of 15 kids per session.