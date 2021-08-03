THE DALLES— Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum celebrates International Owl Awareness Day (IOAD) Wednesday, Aug. 4 with owl education, games, and pellet dissection clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The celebration also launches a new temporary owl exhibit in the museum’s Ernest A. Kuck wing. In addition to live owl programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be activities, projects and scavenger hunts with owl-themed prizes upon completion.
Raptor educators will lead owl pellet dissection clinics for kids at 9:30 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. Clinics are $5 per child and free for members. Please pre-register at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 to reserve your spot. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Limit of 15 kids per session.
Commented