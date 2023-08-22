A coalition led by Farmers Market Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to making healthy, locally-grown food accessible to underserved Oregonians, has received a $4.2 million state appropriation to expand a produce incentive program for shoppers using SNAP called Double Up Food Bucks. The Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program helps those with SNAP (formerly food stamps) access fresh fruits and vegetables they may not otherwise be able to afford. For every dollar spent on SNAP-eligible foods at participating farmers markets, DUFB participants receive an additional dollar to spend on Oregon-grown fruits and veggies, up to $20 per day. Over 680,000 Oregonians — more than a third of them children — currently participate in SNAP.

This represents the third state appropriation Double Up Food Bucks has received; the first was in 2019. The state appropriation in 2021 allowed Farmers Market Fund to boost the daily match amount from $10 to $20 per day for almost all participating farmers markets in the state. Continued funding from the state means that this $20 match will be easier to continue.