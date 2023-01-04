Klickitat County Republicans

The Klickitat County Republicans executive committee stands for a photo. From left, David West (PCO Centerville), Matthew Langdon (state committeeman), Shane Cagle (vice chair), Grant Cheney (PCO White Salmon and secretary), Erin Hartford (state committeewoman), Sharon Aleckson (PCO East Lyle), Charlie Deach (PCO Lyle), Sean Ciemiewicz (PCO North Fruit Valley and treasurer), Fran Songer (PCO Goldendale 1), Sheriff Bob Songer, Lisa Evans (PCO Husum and chair), Kathy Moco (PCO Pine Forest), Bill Morris (PCO Dallesport), Peter Leon (PCO Wishram), Auditor (elect) Heather Jobe, and Mark Jobe (PCO Aldercreek).

 Contributed photo

Members of the Klickitat County Republicans (KCR) braved the cold and snow to meet at the Dallesport Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 for their bi-annual organizational meeting. Recently elected precinct committee officers took their seats, and candidates for the 2023-2024 executive board were nominated and elected.

Shane Cagle, newly elected vice chair, said, “It’s encouraging to see the unity our party has as Klickitat County Republicans with such diverse viewpoints on topics. We look forward to the next two years of service and into the presidential election cycle of 2024 with optimistic expectations for our future.”