Members of the Klickitat County Republicans (KCR) braved the cold and snow to meet at the Dallesport Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 for their bi-annual organizational meeting. Recently elected precinct committee officers took their seats, and candidates for the 2023-2024 executive board were nominated and elected.
Shane Cagle, newly elected vice chair, said, “It’s encouraging to see the unity our party has as Klickitat County Republicans with such diverse viewpoints on topics. We look forward to the next two years of service and into the presidential election cycle of 2024 with optimistic expectations for our future.”
Lisa Evans, re-elected chair, agreed, saying, “It is exciting to see the growth in size and the range of views with this group. Family and community are the common focus for strengthening our county.”
Matthew Langdon was re-elected as state committeeman, and Erin Hartford joins the group as the state committeewoman. The appointed treasurer and secretary are Sean Ciemiewicz and Grant Cheney, respectively.
Due to the predominance of Republican candidates on the ballot, the KCR hosted a “Celebrate the Red Wave” Christmas party after the meeting. Newly elected county officials were invited. Sheriff Bob Songer, Auditor Heather Jobe, and Assessor Billi Bare were in attendance for food, fellowship, and a group-effort dessert prepared while singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Sheriff Songer extends his appreciation “to the River of Life Church in Goldendale, the Business Liberty Alliance hosted by Murphy’s in Bingen, and to all the voters who supported me. I appreciate your confidence in my leadership to continue serving as your Sheriff for the next four years.”
