The Nov. 8 election in Klickitat County has been certified, following a close race for sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Bob Songer secured his win in the race, garnering 150 more votes than challenger Garique Clifford. Songer also announced recently his appointment of Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes to the position of Undersheriff of Klickitat County.
Lori Zoller won in the race of Klickitat County Commissioner over Matt Dumolt with just over 60% of total vote and will join seatmates Jacob Anderson and Dan Christopher in the new year.
Heather Jobe, who had previously made headlines for her sudden resignation from the Klickitat County Auditor's Office, secured the vote for Klickitat County Auditor with 62% of the vote over JoAnne Enyeart Chambers.
Renea Campbell secured another four years as Klickitat County Clerk with 67% of the vote over Shelby McKern.
Over 58% of Klickitat County voters sided with incumbent 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse, who secured another term in Congress with new district boundaries. District wide, Newhouse received 67% of voters’ approval.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez in an upset secured the seat for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, whose boundary extends to the White Salmon River over Skamania County, securing just 1.5% more voters than Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent.
