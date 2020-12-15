Klickitat County is expecting their first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week, according to a Klickitat County Health Department press release. The exact date of arrival is still unknown.
This shipment is highly anticipated, said the press release, as the total case count in Klickitat County is expected to reach 400 this week.
Per the Washington State Department of Health, the initial shipment of 975 doses to Klickitat County will be focused on vaccinating the following populations. Clinical judgment will be applied to identify who is at greatest risk using the guidance below.
• High-risk workers in health care settings.
• High-risk first responders.
• Residents and staff at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other community-based, congregate living settings where most individuals over 65 years of age are receiving care, supervision, or assistance.
Commented