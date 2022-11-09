Klickitat County Fire District no. 3, which serves the communities of Husum and B Z Corner, placed an order for a new type 3/1 fire engine to replace the 37 year old engine that was damaged beyond repair during the Jan. 5 collapse of Station 32 in Snowden.
The new engine will be equipped with four-wheel drive and a shorter chassis length, which Fire Chief Wes Long said will better match the community it will serve. Type 3/1 engines combine the ability of Type 1 engines to combat structure fires with the all-terrain capabilities and similar equipment to Type 3 brush trucks.
The new engine will cost around $426,000 before taxes and will be paid for using reserve funds.
“By remaining diligent with every tax dollar, numerous people over many years have created the ability to make this purchase without asking voters for any additional debt,” Long said
The new engine will be placed in frontline status while the current engine 32 will move to Husum and current engine 31 will be placed in reserve, Long said.
Delivery is expected in 2024. The vehicle is expected to serve the district for up to 30 years.
“Thank you for entrusting us. The entire KCFD3 team has your family, business and properties in mind each and every day,” Long said. “Purchases such as these, along with keeping a compliant fleet dispersed across the district, does make a difference to each of our property insurance policies.”
