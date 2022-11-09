2022 new firetruck FCFD 3

The new truck is detailed in the graphic above.

Klickitat County Fire District no. 3, which serves the communities of Husum and B Z Corner, placed an order for a new type 3/1 fire engine to replace the 37 year old engine that was damaged beyond repair during the Jan. 5 collapse of Station 32 in Snowden.

The new engine will be equipped with four-wheel drive and a shorter chassis length, which Fire Chief Wes Long said will better match the community it will serve. Type 3/1 engines combine the ability of Type 1 engines to combat structure fires with the all-terrain capabilities and similar equipment to Type 3 brush trucks.