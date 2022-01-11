Hood River Circuit Court Judge Karen Ostrye has been appointed by Chief Justice Martha L. Walters to become the next presiding judge of the Oregon Judicial Department’s Seventh Judicial District.
Ostrye began serving a two-year term on Jan. 1. She has served as a circuit court judge since 2014.
Wasco County Circuit Court Judge Janet L. Stauffer has served as the presiding judge for the district since 2018. The presiding judge is responsible for the district’s judicial administrative duties, such as overseeing court security and supervising the trial court administrator on budget and other matters. The presiding judge also continues to hear court cases.
The Seventh Judicial District includes four elected judges who preside over cases in the circuit courts of Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties. The presiding judge is nominated by the sitting judges in each district and appointed by the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.
Ostrye was appointed to the bench in August 2014, and then elected in November 2014. She is the first woman to serve as a circuit court judge in Hood River County. Since then she has presided over circuit court matters, including civil, probate, family law, small claims, drug court and criminal cases in all five counties.
Like the other judges in the Gorge, she travels to Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties to cover matters as needed.
