Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868 in White Salmon has announced Jacob Lockman, a senior at Columbia High School in White Salmon is the first place male winner of the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship.
More than 23,000 students applied for the Elks National Foundation’s Most Valuable Student scholarship, but only 20 interviewed for the six top awards of up to $50,000, said a press release. On April 23-24, the 2021 Top 20 Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student National Finalists met virtually. Scholars from Washington to Pennsylvania tuned in for virtual meetings.
Lockman was sponsored by Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868 and has secured a $50,000 scholarship to be used during his undergraduate career. To qualify, Lockman first had to place first, second, or third at the local level, before advancing to the national competition. He placed first locally and will also be awarded $1,000 from the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge.
The Elks National Foundation will award a total of $2.44 million to this year’s finalists, according to a press release.
