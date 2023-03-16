Insitu Diane Rose

Diane Rose will become Insitu's president and CEO effective March 31, 2023.

 Zach Zoller

Insitu has named a new president and CEO as Lynn Fox moves to the role of vice president for Boeing’s KC-46 Tanker Program. Diane Rose, Insitu's Vice President of Programs, will take over leadership of the company on March 31, 2023.

“Diane brings decades of experience in program execution and acquisition excellence,” said a press release. “Lynn will partner closely with Diane as she transitions over the coming weeks.”