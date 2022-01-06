Klickitat Fire District No. 3 Fire Prevention Coordinator Eric Bosler would like to share a message about the causes of home structure fires.
“As the current weather conditions are keeping more folks at home, challenging the ability to keep the house warm, and creating driving conditions that are very difficult for everyone, including emergency responders, it seems wise to pass on a word of caution,” Bosler said. “Please be extra careful at home!”
The National Fire Prevention Association reports that, overwhelmingly, most home structure fires result from inside the house, Bosler said.
He shared information from a 2021 National Fire Protection Association report that shows nearly half (49%) of all home structure fires from 2015 to 2019 were a result of cooking. Heating equipment were the cause of 13% of home structure fires, while electrical distribution/lighting equipment made up 9%, and arson and smoking materials were the cause of the remaining 12% of home structure fires.
“So please take extra care. Keep warm and safe and share this message with your family, friends and neighbors,” Bosler said. “Best wishes for the New Year from Klickitat County Fire District 3.”
