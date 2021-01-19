The Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate competed Jan9-10, virtually, at the Hap Hingston Forensic Invitational at Pacific University. For the Sweepstakes (teams with most points), HRVHS took second place. In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Sadie Smith took gold; Mel Glatter, Jacob Kaplan (in two events) and Smith placed second in their speech events, and many made it into the final rounds.

