Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Sam Fauth and María Guadalupe Flores-Granero as September Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end-of-year final cash award in May. The lodge will choose two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extra curricular involvement.
