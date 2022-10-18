Sam Fauth and María Guadalupe Flores-Granero

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 September Students of the Month are Hood River Valley High School seniors Sam Fauth and María Guadalupe Flores-Granero.

 Contributed photo

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Sam Fauth and María Guadalupe Flores-Granero as September Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end-of-year final cash award in May. The lodge will choose two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extra curricular involvement.