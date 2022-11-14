Hood River Co. Christmas Project
The 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project is now registering families at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com through Nov. 30.
You can register if you qualify for SNAP, WIC, or Oregon Health Plan, or a FISH Food Bank client. Registered clients will receive food boxes and gift cards, with distribution at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. You must register by Nov. 30.
For more information, email info@hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Lyle Lions Club Christmas Baskets
Lyle Lions Club is registering families through Nov. 30 for its annual Christmas food basket proejct. If you reside in the area served by the Lyle School district, you are eligible. Leave your name, a working phone number, address, and the number of adults and children in the family with Joan Titus at 509-365-2872 to reserve a basket. Distribution will be Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of non-perishables may be brought to the community center on any Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
