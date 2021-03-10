Book Character Parade marked the end of Literacy week, March 1-5, for the elementary grades at Horizon Christian School in Hood River, which is holding fully in-person learning. Students and staff dress as their favorite book character and carry that book with them during the parade.
The school celebrates with a week of activities including Seuss-a-palooza, teacher switcheroo, Poem in Your Pocket, Wacky Wednesday, and more themes off the Dr. Seuss books. Posters were put up last week in the Pacific and Eighth streets area to inform the community.
“COVID gave us the opportunity to take our parade outside and share it with the community, which I’m sure will become a new tradition,” said Horizon’s Rachel Caldwell, who added “Literacy week may be ending, but the reading fun continues as Horizon students now begin preparing for the annual Battle of the Books.”
