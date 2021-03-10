Horizon parade

Kindergarten teacher Stefanie Schneider laughs along with parents as kids march around the school on the morning of March 5.  With Schneider are Elizabeth Angell, under umbrella at left, Lucy Curtis, Kate Gidley, Claire Stanfield, Ender Wilson, and Gio Bustos in iconic “Cat in the Hat” garb.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Book Character Parade marked the end of Literacy week, March 1-5, for the elementary grades at Horizon Christian School in Hood River, which is holding fully in-person learning. Students and staff dress as their favorite book character and carry that book with them during the parade.

Horizon parade 2

The Hulk — elementary principal Renee Rieke — helps align the planets for Miss Frizzle (of “The Magic Schoolbus” series), PreK teacher Angelique Garrett, who declared, “My Solar System is working again.” 

The school celebrates with a week of activities including Seuss-a-palooza, teacher switcheroo, Poem in Your Pocket, Wacky Wednesday, and more themes off the Dr. Seuss books. Posters were put up last week in the Pacific and Eighth streets area to inform the community.

“COVID gave us the opportunity to take our parade outside and share it with the community, which I’m sure will become a new tradition,” said Horizon’s Rachel Caldwell, who added “Literacy week may be ending, but the reading fun continues as Horizon students now begin preparing for the annual Battle of the Books.”