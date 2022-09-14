The 2019 Hood River Special Olympics swim team

The 2019 Hood River Special Olympics swim team (the last active year) were, back row, left to right: Coaches Sandra and Jeff Andrews, Michael Hurston, Joe Cannon, Delvin Decker, Coach Chris Donnermeyer; front row: Taylor Meckoll, Dawson Beneventi, and Shad Grimsley.

 Photo courtesy Jim Meckoll

Hood River Special Olympics program is starting its fall sports season in September. There will be a bowling team and a swim team with weekly practices at Orchard Lanes and the Hood River Aquatic Center, respectively.

After the pandemic layoff, both coaches and athletes are sorely needed, said a press release. According to Local Program Administrator Jim Meckoll, “Special Olympics was idled for more than two years, and it’s been difficult reestablishing communications with athletes and our volunteer force has diminished.