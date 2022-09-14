Hood River Special Olympics program is starting its fall sports season in September. There will be a bowling team and a swim team with weekly practices at Orchard Lanes and the Hood River Aquatic Center, respectively.
After the pandemic layoff, both coaches and athletes are sorely needed, said a press release. According to Local Program Administrator Jim Meckoll, “Special Olympics was idled for more than two years, and it’s been difficult reestablishing communications with athletes and our volunteer force has diminished.
“This program is one of the few social events available to the intellectually disabled and often their only opportunity to play competitive sports. Our coaches are all volunteers, and we encourage high school athletes to broaden their horizons as well. For instance, HRVHS water polo players Owen Sheppard and Zayd Ziada are helping coach swimming this fall.”
If you would like to volunteer either as a coach or administrator or know of an athlete who might enjoy participating in Hood River Special Olympics, contact the local program administrator at soor.hoodriver@soor.org. No particular experience or skill is required, just a desire to help these inspiring athletes. Coaches must be 16 years of age; athletes are accepted ages 8 and up.
