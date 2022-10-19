Roots School Angela Bansen Angela Hunter

Roots School Director Angela Bansen (left) and Assistant Director Angela Hunter stand outside of the school. For information about evening classes and parties, contact Roots at 541-308-0933, rootforeachother@gmail.com, or visit rootsschoolandmakery.com.

 Alana Lackner photo

HOOD RIVER — Hood River’s Roots School and Makery is officially kicking the “makery” part into gear. Starting this summer, the preschool and childcare center has been hosting classes that teach school age children skills like pickling, sewing and weaving.

According to Roots Director Angela Bansen, the idea behind the makery is helping teach children skills that have become somewhat lost due to the conveniences of technology.

Roots School makery.JPG

The makery is "sort of like a home-ec class with a little bit of a modern twist,” Roots Director Angela Bansen said.
Roots School makery-table.JPG

Roots School and Makery is located at 800 Country Club Road in Hood River. The preschool and childcare are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with makery classes from 2:45-5 p.m. 
Roots School garden.JPG

One thing that makes both the childcare and makery sections of Roots special is the large garden out back. When children have done flower arranging at the makery, they’ve used flowers from the garden. The pumpkin desserts will also be made with pumpkins from the garden.
Roots School pumpkin patch

Behind Roots School is a large garden full of different produce and flowers. Currently, their pumpkins are waiting to be picked.