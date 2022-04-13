Hood River New School, an independent 501c3 not-for-profit middle school serving adolescents from the Columbia River Gorge, has hired Todd Dierker to teach a dedicated fifth grade program.
“Todd’s passion for helping others grow and access new ways of thinking aligns with the New School’s mission to empower critical thinkers to approach the world with intellectual curiosity,” said a press release. “New School Board of Directors Executive Director Victoria Hubler, and Head of School Claire Gilchrist are confident that Todd will set the youngest New School students on a trajectory of academic excellence and help each student develop into their potential.”
Dierker will additionally join upper school staff in teaching math, electives, outdoor education, and community service projects to the entire student body beginning at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The fifth-grade program will follow the New School academic model, providing an inquiry-based curriculum, hands-on and project-based learning, and focus heavily on STEAM learning, while ensuring middle school readiness, said a press release.
Dierker has “served in the U.S. Peace Corps twice, helped teach schools and villages in Thailand, taught science in the remote mountains of Lesotho, and over the last 12 years, worked for local non-profits while balancing raising his children,” said a press release. “He established broad community connections as he supported the local food system of the Gorge and facilitated equity workshops for partners in social services and health care.”
Tuition assistance is available to all students through the Flexible Tuition program. New School strives to keep tuition as low as possible and offers a flexible tuition program that aims to meet families where they are financially, supporting those families that would not otherwise be able to attend at full tuition. Learn more at www.hoodrivernewschool.org/tuition-and-financial-information.
The New School was founded in 2021 by a community of parents “excited to create a school that honors the critical growth and development window that occurs during adolescence — the transition between childhood and adulthood,” said a press release.
The mission of Hood River New School is to empower critical thinkers to approach the world with intellectual curiosity.
