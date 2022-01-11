Due to weather conditions the Hood River Lions Club has rescheduled their annual Christmas Tree pickup, which traditionally would have happened last weekend.
Lions will be out on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m., covering all streets within the Hood River city limits, as well as the neighborhoods of Stonegate, Summitview and Summitview West areas off of Frankton Road and Post Canyon Drive, and streets that are accessed off Avalon Drive, 22nd Street or Henderson Road. There will also be pickup on Arrowhead Avenue, Broken Tee Drive, and the south side of Eliot Drive.
Have trees at the curb by 9 a.m., as club members make only one pass in each area before moving on to the next. Make sure the tree is visible from the road and are not blocked by parked vehicles.
Remove all decorations and stands, as these trees will be recycled into mulch.
If your house is missed, leave a comment or send a message on the Hood River Lions Facebook page. Club members will make every effort to pick it up by Sunday.
Donations are accepted; a door hanger will be left at each pickup site, but members will not be making personal contact. Send donations to Hod River Lions Club, PO Box 860, Hood River, OR 97031. Funds will be directed to FISH Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.
